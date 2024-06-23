Riteish Deshmukh’s web series Pill announced

Actor Riteish Deshmukh will soon be seen headlining a new web series titled Pill. On Saturday, the makers unveiled the show’s motion poster which gives the audience a glimpse of a ‘whistleblower’s earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry through a riveting tale of good versus evil’.
Pill is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and created by Raj Kumar Gupta. It will be out on JioCinema on July 12. In the coming months, Riteish will also be seen sharing screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem in Kakuda.
