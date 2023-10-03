Ritesh Agarwal joins Shark Tank India 3

After the success of the last two seasons, Shark Tank India 3 is all set to come back with its third installment on Sony LIV with a new addition to the panel.

Featuring on the panel this year will be — Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal, along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal.

Their dynamic personalities and camaraderie have made them as well as the show a household name. While the Sharks anchor the show with their offers and deals, host and ace stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will act as a guide to the pitchers this season.