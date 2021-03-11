Riya Bhattacharje on being trolled for playing a negative character

Actress Riya Bhattacharje, who has been in the news for her performance in Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se, talks about the negativity she receives for playing a negative character on screen. She is seen essaying the role of Akriti on the show. Talking about body-shaming and trolling, the actress says, “I get negativity from people on social media for my character. The audience gets so attached to the character that they start forgetting the line between real and reel. People troll me, spread negativity and body shame me on social media because of my character. I know people will say things. You have to be sane. You cannot just change your originality. And I am a woman who is very proud of her body and skin, colour.”