Riya Roy to feature in Jaan Kumar Saanu’s next, Sutta

Hailing from Kolkata, little did actress Riya Roy know that her Bollywood dream would come true in such a beautiful way. Her upcoming music video Sutta, sung by Bigg Boss fame Jaan Kumar Sanu, will soon hit the web.

Riya says, “Sutta is different than what I have done till now. After hearing the track, I knew this was something I wanted to do.”

She adds, “When we shot for Sutta, we had a gala time. There were so many memories that we made. I enjoyed it to the fullest.” Sutta is written by Arko Pravo Mukherjee and shot in Kashmir.