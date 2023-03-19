Riya Sharma skipped her graduation exam to become an actress

Actress Riya Sharma is currently seen playing the character of princess Tara for SAB TV show Dhruv Tara. Apart from this, the actress has done various projects. With great passion for acting, Riya has an interesting story to reveal about her acting career.
She shares, “I received a call for an audition in the third year of my college. I was excited but it was a difficult situation for me because I was in the middle of my final year exams. I had to make a life-altering decision whether to write exam or take up the opportunity to become an actor. Finally, I chose my dream. That’s how my journey in showbiz started. Not completing my studies was a big risk. But I am satisfied with the way my career has shaped up in the industry.”
