Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of his seventh child

IANS

Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro has introduced his youngest child to the world. Days after making the announcement that he’s become a dad again at the age of 79, the actor has unveiled the first picture of the newborn and her name.

Shared on “CBS Mornings”, the photograph revealed the first official look of Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen’s first child together, a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro. She was born on April 6.

Relaying the news, co-host Gayle King, who just interviewed the dad of seven last week, said that he and his partner “are over the moon” about the newest member of the family. Robert first revealed that he just welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.

Robert also shares adopted daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.