Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of seventh child on TV

Los Angeles, May 12
Veteran Hollywood star Robert De Niro is introducing his youngest child to the world. Days after making the announcement that he's become a dad again at the age of 79, the actor has unveiled the first picture of the newborn and her name.
Shared on "CBS Mornings", the photograog gave the first official look at Robert and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen's first child together, a baby girl named Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro, reports aceshowbiz.com.
She was born on April 6.
Relaying the news, co-host Gayle King, who just interviewed the dad of seven last week, said that he and his partner "are over the moon" about the newest member of the family. To the CBS News journalist, the actor also confirmed that the baby was planned.
Here's a clip from the show:
Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen welcomed Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro in early April — and now, she’s making her national TV debut on #CBSMornings. https://t.co/OJJxGcEKlU pic.twitter.com/opiFRpWkRs— CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 11, 2023
Robert first revealed that he just welcomed a seventh child during an interview with ET Canada.
"I know you have six kids...," reporter Brittnee Blair said, to which Robert replied, "Seven, actually. I just had a baby." On Wednesday, May 10, Tiffany was seen for the first time with her newborn daughter. The martial arts trainer was photographed cradling the baby during a walk in New York City with a male friend.
Robert also shares adoptive daughter Drena, 51, Raphael, 46, and 27-year-old twins Julian and Aaron with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott as well as Elliot, 24, and 11-year-old Helen Grace with second wife Grace Hightower.
