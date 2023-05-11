Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become father to his seventh child, just months before his 80th birthday.
The actor, 79, shared the news in an interview while he was promoting his film About My Father. He was asked during the interview about being a father-of-six, with interviewer Brittnee Blair saying, “I know you have six kids.” Robert, however, corrected her about his family. The Academy Award winner commented: “Seven, actually.” He subsequently confirmed, “I just had a baby.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...
72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge
3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...
SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody
Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...