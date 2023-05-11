Robert De Niro welcomes 7th child months before 80th birthday

IANS

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become father to his seventh child, just months before his 80th birthday.

The actor, 79, shared the news in an interview while he was promoting his film About My Father. He was asked during the interview about being a father-of-six, with interviewer Brittnee Blair saying, “I know you have six kids.” Robert, however, corrected her about his family. The Academy Award winner commented: “Seven, actually.” He subsequently confirmed, “I just had a baby.”