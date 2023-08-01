Robert De Niro’s About My Father to make its digital premiere

About My Father is set to make its digital premiere in India on Lionsgate Play on August 25. This Robert De Niro comedy is a classic ‘meet-the-parents’ trope with an Italian twist. A chaotic blend of cultures, the film is based on the real-life story of Sebastian Maniscalco and his father. Helmed by Laura Teruso, the movie also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, and Brett Dier.

Talking about the film’s storyline, Robert De Niro says, “I guess you could say it’s about a father-son relationship; the father has criticism for the son, and the son has criticism for the father. They have a relationship that’s not hugely dramatic; it’s a family comedy. It’s the kind of classic thing where Salvo, the father, is not crazy about the prospective in-laws. They are a bunch of stiffs, and they’re not too sure about him either—the prospective son-in-law. But they (the in-laws) do pretty well; they’re actually pretty nice about it, and Salvo—they tolerate Salvo, I guess.”