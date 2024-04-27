Robert Downey Jr wants to return as Iron Man, but there’s a small problem

Los Angeles, April 27
Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has expressed interest in reprising his role as Iron Man.
However, there is one problem, the character died at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Speaking with GamesRadar at the Sands: International Film Festival, the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, seemed baffled at the notion of a Downey return.
“I don’t know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be,” Anthony Russo told GamesRadar, reports deadline.com.
“I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it,” Joe Russo added.
Marvel head Kevin Feige refuted the claim that it was mulling over bringing Iron Man back.
He had earlier said Marvel Studios could not “magically undo” Tony Stark’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told Vanity Fair.
“We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur
Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...
3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body
In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...
‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict
In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...