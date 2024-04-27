Robert Downey Jr wants to return as Iron Man, but there’s a small problem

IANS

Los Angeles, April 27

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr has expressed interest in reprising his role as Iron Man.

However, there is one problem, the character died at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

Speaking with GamesRadar at the Sands: International Film Festival, the film’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, seemed baffled at the notion of a Downey return.

“I don’t know how they would do it. I don’t know what the road to that would be,” Anthony Russo told GamesRadar, reports deadline.com.

“I mean, we closed that book, so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it,” Joe Russo added.

Marvel head Kevin Feige refuted the claim that it was mulling over bringing Iron Man back.

He had earlier said Marvel Studios could not “magically undo” Tony Stark’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

“We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again,” Feige told Vanity Fair.

“We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way.”