Robert Pattinson has 'deep fear of humilation'

ANI
Los Angeles, September 30
'Twilight' star Robert Pattinson recently opened up about what factors he takes into consideration before accepting roles in a film or a show.
During a recent conversation with comedian Jordan Firstman for Interview magazine, the actor was asked if he ever had a project that he was just 'not into at all', The Hollywood Reporter reported.
Pattinson responded with 'not really' but explained that he actually has a fear of not being able to fully commit to a role and give it his all, which is something he has to think about before deciding to play a part.
'I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation. And also, you sort of know it's down to you. You can say it's a shitty script or the director's a dick or blah, blah, blah, but at the end of the day, no one's going to care about the reasons. You're the one who everyone's going to say is lame. And the vast majority of people will say you're lame even when you tried your best," he said.
In the coming years, Pattinson will be seen in the sequel to 'The Batman'.
According to Variety, a US-based media house, Reeves' 'The Batman Part II' will continue to be a standalone property and fall under the newly branded 'DC Elseworlds' category while Gunn and Safran are creating a new DC Universe that will include the 2025 theatrical release 'Superman: Legacy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7
Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit
Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...