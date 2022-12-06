Robert Pattinson's first look in Mickey 17 out, Bong Joon Ho's sci-fi flick to release in March 2024

ANI
Washington, December 6
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho's upcoming film 'Mickey 17,' which stars Robert Pattinson in the lead, is hitting theatres in 2024.
According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the Warner Bros. film is currently in production and is scheduled to make its theatrical debut on March 29, 2024.
The sci-fi tale is adapted from Edward Ashton's novel, which the publisher St. Martin Press called a high-concept cerebral thriller like 'The Martian' and 'Dark Matter.' On a human expedition sent to conquer the icy world Nifheim, Pattinson will portray an "expendable" who won't let his replacement clone take his place.
The makers also shared the first look of the film on social media. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Besides Pattinson, the cast also features Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun It is unclear how closely Bong hopes to adhere to the original material, and plot elements for the film have not yet been established. In February 2022, Ashton's book was released.
Through his firm Offscreen, Bong will write, direct, and produce the upcoming movie. Plan B's Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Kate Street Pictures' Dooho Choi are additional producers. On behalf of Warner Bros., Peter Dodd will supervise.
As per a report by Variety, since 'Parasite,' the highest-grossing South Korean movie ever and the first film made in a language other than English to win the Best Picture Oscar, 'Mickey 7' is Bong's first movie. The twisted black comedy won awards for original screenplay, director, and international feature out of its six Academy Award nominations. The critically acclaimed movies Snowpiercer, The Host, Okja, and Barking Dogs Never Bite were among Bong's credits before "Parasite" became a hit.
