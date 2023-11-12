Rockstar turns 12

Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri-starrer musical romantic drama film Rockstar turned 12 on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Nargis Fakhri shared a string of pictures from the film which she captioned, “12 years of Rockstar. Pretty crazy how time flies, but this film & everyone who worked on it will forever be in my heart. Heer will always be a part of me.”

