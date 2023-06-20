'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' teaser: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt celebrate love in all its grandeur

IANS

Mumbai, June 20

The makers of actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, which has a blend of all elements that filmmaker Karan Johar is popularly known for.

With a runtime of 1 minute and 19 seconds, the teaser features fragmented visuals from the film sans any dialogue, held together by the high pitched vocal prowess of Arijit Singh, who earlier made a mark with 'Channa Mereya' from Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The teaser shows beautiful imagery laced with grandeur which is the signature of all KJo movies.

Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The imagery also comes across as a collection of themes and elements that we have seen in the director's films like 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...' (can't ignore the monumental sets in family celebrations setting with a dash of song and dance), 'Student of the Year' ('Ishq Wala Love' visuals), 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (a very out-there visual treatment from 'The Breakup Song') and the Durga puja sequence, the visual treatment which bears uncanny resemblance to that of the 'Deva Shree Ganesha' with regards to the colours and LUTS.

The teaser starts with a heady romance between the lead pair of Alia and Ranveer and culminates into a family drama.

The film stars an ensemble starcast of Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and marks Karan Johar's return to direction seven years after his last outing 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

The teaser was launched on social media by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is known to be a close friend of KJo, to mark 25 years of the latter in Bollywood.

#alia bhatt #karan johar #ranveer singh #Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani