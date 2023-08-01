'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' crosses Rs 50 crore mark in four days

Mumbai, July 31
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', directed by Karan Johar, has earned Rs 52.92 crore at the domestic box office in the first four days of its release, the makers said Tuesday.
The family entertainer, directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year, also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.
Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's latest collection on its official social media pages.
"This kahaani of the Randhawas & Chatterjees is filling the box office with entertainment and love!" the production company posted on Twitter.
According to the banner, the movie earned Rs 7.03 crore on Monday, bringing up total earnings from Rs 45.90 crore to Rs 52.92 crore.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
"Rocky Aur Rani..." follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.
