Rohal Pal gets candid about his character in Campus Beats Season 2

Rohan Pal, who essays the role of Figo in Amazon miniTV teen drama series Campus Beats Season 2, is enjoying his stint.

He says, “We started preparing for the show two months before it started. There were a lot of acting workshops, dance rehearsals and look tests. I took the challenge to find who Figo was by answering hundreds of questions for him, making that personality up, and dressing up as Figo, giving a very bold style statement. Honestly, it has also taught me and given me something to live with even after the season. In the show, I am a bully, a rich kid, but it is not the case in real life. So, in rehearsals, in safe spaces, in acting workshops, in my own home, in my room, I would practice for hours, thinking about things I could do.”

He further commented on his character’s graph change in the second season, “Until now, everyone who has seen Figo perceives that he is very negative in everything he does, and he doesn’t have a soft spot for anyone. This might change in this season, giving viewers a different side of his personality. And to unfold how he changes; viewers must watch Campus Beats.”

