Rohan Gandotra not to enter Bigg Boss 16 house

Rumors of actor Rohan Gandotra entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card have been doing the rounds. But the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories that he would not be entering the House this season. Wild card entries are brought into reality TV shows to spice up the season and make it more interesting.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rohan wrote, “Been getting a lot of messages and calls whether I am going to Bigg Boss or not… Yes, I had been approached and was in talks but unfortunately I am not joining this season. May be in the next season I will be there from the start.” Rohan Gandotra, who was seen in TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2019, was also a part of Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...