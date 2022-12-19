Rohan Gandotra not to enter Bigg Boss 16 house

Rumors of actor Rohan Gandotra entering the Bigg Boss house as a wild-card have been doing the rounds. But the actor wrote on his Instagram Stories that he would not be entering the House this season. Wild card entries are brought into reality TV shows to spice up the season and make it more interesting.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Rohan wrote, “Been getting a lot of messages and calls whether I am going to Bigg Boss or not… Yes, I had been approached and was in talks but unfortunately I am not joining this season. May be in the next season I will be there from the start.” Rohan Gandotra, who was seen in TV show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka in 2019, was also a part of Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana.