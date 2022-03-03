Rohit Purohit on his bond with director Arif Ali Ansari

They say that it’s tough to make friends in the industry, but what is better than striking a bond with someone and then getting to work with them.

Well, this has been true for actor Rohit Purohit, who is on his seventh show with director and close friend Arif Ali Ansari. The two are working in Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

Rohit says, “We have known each other for almost 12 years now. We have lived together for 7 years in one house. He’s one of my closest friends, we have so many memories together. We didn’t start our careers together but we’ve been in Mumbai even before that. He was assisting one of the directors back then and we used to think ‘kab hum sath me kaam karenge’ and today Dhadkan is our seventh show together.” The actor further says, “We’ve cooked food together, we’ve gone on vacations together, he is one of my closest friends in Mumbai, so the association with him has always been amazing. Our first show together was Chandragupt Maurya from where he started directing, so his first show was with me. After that we did Arjun, then Razia Sultan, Porus, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and now Dhadkan and hopefully more in future. It’s so good to know that half of your career has been with your best friend.”