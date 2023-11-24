Rohit Roy soon to be seen in Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu

Rohit Roy expresses his anticipation for his return to television with Star Bharat’s upcoming show, Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartien Laagu.
In this enthralling drama, he assumes the pivotal role of DCP Avinash, tasked with investigating the intriguing murder case of Raghav, sharing the screen with Karanvir Bohra and Amandeep Sidhu.
Speaking about his break from TV and joining the cast of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur Shartien Laagu, the actors says, “Many people asked me why I was away from TV but that’s not true. I was waiting to do something different rather than just doing some usual stuff. My character in this show excites me and I believe that the viewers will love it too. That’s what made me come back. I was offered an interesting character that I couldn’t say no to.” Rohit’s entry will bring a new wave of drama and entertainment in the show.
