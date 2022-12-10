 Rohit Saraf 'is feeling a different kind of happiness', here's why : The Tribune India

Rohit shares a video showcasing how his fans celebrated his birthday

Rohit Sharaf. ANI



Mumbai, December 10

Actor Rohit Saraf, who recently turned a year older on December 8, penned a heartfelt note for his fans and admirers for making his birthday special by showering abundant love on him.

On Saturday, Rohit took to Instagram and shared a video showcasing how his fans celebrated his birthday.

"It's 4:10 am, I'm in my bed catching up on all the love I'm very lucky to get for my birthday. Going through all the edits and posts y'all very sweetly made for me and I come across this one reel and I suddenly don't know what to feel. There are some moments in life that are so powerful and leave such an impact that one doesn't even comprehend it entirely. This is that moment for me," he wrote.

He added, "The one that proves that love is bigger than anything in the world. It's a different kind (?) of happiness, the one I'm feeling rn. I think for the first time I don't wanna scream or dance or sing or be wildly jumpy happy. I just want to sit in silence and breathe and feel every beat of my heart as it expands in gratitude. Thank you for this new definition of love. This really has no bounds. And will stay with me forever! I want to meet each one of you and hug you. And I will. So so humbled and so deeply touched."

Here's the post:

Rohit made his film debut with 'Dear Zindagi' (2016) in a supporting role. He later starred in films such as 'Hichki', 'The Sky Is Pink' and 'Ludo'. However, it's Netflix's series 'Mismatched' that made him extremely popular. He also earned the tag of being referred to as a 'national crush' with fangirls crushing over him after watching his performance in the show.

He was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in 'Vikram Vedha'. In the upcoming months, he will feature in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', which is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishq'. The original film starred Shahid Kapoor along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasury.

