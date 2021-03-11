Rohit Saraf steps into Shahid Kapoor's shoes

After Mismatched, Rohit Saraf is all geared up to step into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes and take the Ishq Vishk mantle forward with the sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound. Speaking about this exciting new announcement, Rohit said, “I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination can never do justice to every emotion I feel at this moment.” The actor adds, “Thank you to every single one of you, who have loved, supported and held me as I crawled and took baby steps the past 8 years.” Rohit, who is known for his roles in TV and films, also has Mismatched Season 2 in the pipeline.