Rohit Saraf steps into Shahid Kapoor's shoes

After Mismatched, Rohit Saraf is all geared up to step into Shahid Kapoor’s shoes and take the Ishq Vishk mantle forward with the sequel Ishq Vishk Rebound. Speaking about this exciting new announcement, Rohit said, “I realise no matter how hard I try, my imagination can never do justice to every emotion I feel at this moment.” The actor adds, “Thank you to every single one of you, who have loved, supported and held me as I crawled and took baby steps the past 8 years.” Rohit, who is known for his roles in TV and films, also has Mismatched Season 2 in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala