Rohit Shetty unhappy with Aishwarya Sharma, Anjum Fakih's crocodile stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is all about overcoming fears and the contestants have to be ready for any challenges. Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Anjum Fakih performed a daredevil task called Partner Croc Transfer with Shock and they opened up about the entire experience and what made the host, Rohit Shetty, disappointed about their performance.
Aishwarya said, “During the crocodile stunt, I found myself frozen with fear just at the sight of these intimidating reptiles. We couldn’t get ourselves to pick the creature up despite Rohit sir’s support and guidance. It felt like we lost a chance to shine and most of us deeply regretted not performing the stunt to the best of our ability.She added that it was unfortunate for them as the host was unhappy with their stunt. The regret got even worse when Rohit sir mercilessly bashed us and made his disappointment in us very clear. I think that’s the motivation some of us needed to gather the courage to perform this blood-curdling stunt. I’m sure the viewers will not know what to expect while watching this stunt. Anjum added, “The crocodile stunt presented the ultimate test of my courage and composure. Blindfolded, I had to navigate my partner while every wrong direction brought electric shock. The weight of responsibility for my teammate, who had to handle the crocodiles, made me anxious. Rohit sir was right in reprimanding us.”
