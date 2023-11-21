Rohit Shetty unveils Ajay Devgn's first look from 'Singham Again'

ANI
Mumbai, November 21
Director Rohit Shetty on Tuesday unveiled the first look of actor Ajay Devgn from the upcoming action film 'Singham Again'.
Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared the a post which he captioned, "Sher aatank machaata hai, aur zakhmi sher tabaahi! Everyone's favourite cop, BAJIRAO SINGHAM IS BACK!... SINGHAM AGAIN..."
In the poster, Ajay can be seen in a fiery avatar, roaring like a lion.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.
Soon after the 'Golmaal' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
"Finally our Bajirao Singham is back," a fan commented.
Another fan wrote, "Can't wait For Singham." 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.
It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.
'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.
Apart from this, Shetty will also be making his OTT directorial debut with the upcoming series 'Indian Police Force' which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.
Ajay, on the other hand, will also be seen in producer Boney Kapoor's sports drama film 'Maidaan', director Neeraj Pandey's 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha', and director Vikas Bahl's untitled supernatural thriller film.
