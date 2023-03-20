 Rohit Shetty's debut Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' stars Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra says can't wait : The Tribune India

Rohit Shetty's debut Marathi film 'School College Ani Life' stars Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra says can't wait

'School College Ani Life' is a slice of life, heart-warming tale directed by Vihan Suryavanshi

Rohit Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash to work together. ANI



Mumbai, March 20

Rohit Shetty adds a feather to his hat as he is all set to make debut in Marathi screen space. On Monday, the director unveiled his new venture with his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared the trailer of his next titled 'School College Ani Life'.Sharing the video, he wrote, "My marathi audience always asked me when will you produce a Marathi film?... So here it is...My first marathi venture for my marathi audience!Not a Rohit Shetty film, yet a Rohit Shetty film. A slice of life, sweet, simple, heart-warming tale! Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi. Releasing 14th April." 

The film stars Karan Parab and Tejasswi Prakash in lead roles.

The trailer showcased the school and college time fun moments. And also the love story of Karan Parab and Tejasswi which started in college.

After the announcement, netizens and members of the industry showed their excitement and dropped comments.

Pooja Hegde who worked with Rohit in 'Cirkus' reacted with clapping hand emojis.

Tejasswi Prakash wrote, "Can't wait."

Tejasswi's boyfriend and actor Karan Kundrra wrote, "Now THIS is what I call a film trailer. scale production aesthetics the right partners on board backing the film.. just what an artist needs to be established.. congrats to the team.. laddoo no looking back for you anymore." One of the fans wrote, "Thank you so much for getting our old school days back , it would be nice to see my school in theatre on screen." "So excited ....mindblowing trailer..and my fav tejasswi in the film...we always loved your bond with tejasswi..since khatron days... what a talented actress she is," another comment read.

Rohit Shetty will produce his first Marathi film along with Pavitra Gandhi and Vivek Shah. The film also stars Jitendra Joshi.

Directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, 'School College Ani Life' will hit the theatre on April 14, 2023.

