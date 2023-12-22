Romance in Manali

Love is in the air, and the tinsel town is abuzz with the delightful news of actress Sneha Tomar tying the knot with her beau Shubham Parihar.

The newlyweds recently embarked on a short trip to Manali for their honeymoon.

Pictures of the couple on social media wandering hand in hand through the scenic beauty of Manali have gone viral. Sneha wants to continue working post marriage and her prominent projects include Tulsi Dhak Ki Ladoo Gopal, Sherdil Shergill and Sasural Simar Ka 2.

