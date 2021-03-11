Romanch Mehta talks about his new show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey

What was your first reaction when you were approached for the show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey?

It always feels great because every new show comes with challenges like playing a new character, meeting new colleagues and so on. It is all thrilling and I just want to keep doing good work.

Tell us more about your character.

I am playing Shankar Saxena, who loves his daughter and can go to any extent for his daughter’s happiness. He is very positive but at the same time if something comes against her daughter, he will be negative and won’t even hesitate to even go against her wife.

You have been a part of a successful show like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala. Does that add to the pressure of your upcoming projects doing well?

No, not at all because every show comes with its own fate but yes, we all want our show to do well. Because with every show it includes the bread and butter of hundreds of people, so I genuinely pray that it will run for a longer time so it fulfills the dream of many people.

Tell us more about your friendship with Gurmeet Choudhary.

Gurmeet is my family. It has been almost 12 years of our friendship and we have been there for each other in every thick and thin. We have travelled together and Gurmeet and Debina are my family away from home. We both know if any time I have to call someone it will be him or Debina.

Do you think OTT series are taking over daily soaps? What is your take on it?

No, I don’t think so because every medium has its own audience. People still love to watch daily soaps and daily soaps are getting good ratings. But yes, OTT is the next big thing and every actor wants to work in every medium and so do I. I have already done two projects for OTT and am willing to work more with good content.

How has life been during the Covid phase?

It was tough as I stayed alone in Mumbai. I have watched all the shows during that time but luckily my friends use to send me home made food and we were regularly in touch for hours and hours through video calls. The second wave was the most shattering as I lost my dad due to Covid but life goes on but that void will never be filled.

What are your future projects?

Currently I am doing just Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and in talks for another project but can’t reveal right now as nothing is final yet but soon will update for it.