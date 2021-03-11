Romiit Raaj to play Vasudev in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala

Sony Entertainmnet Television’s new show Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala focuses on the eternal mother-son relationship between Yashoda and Kanha.

The trailer of the show has been received quite well. Now, we hear that actor Romitt Raaj will be seen as Vasudev in this show.

Romitt says, “I am thrilled to be playing such an important role in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala. Vasudev ji was the biological father of Lord Krishna and he belonged to a royal family. I have already started preparing for the role as I want to portray Vasudev ji’s traits authentically.”