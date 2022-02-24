Ronit Bose Roy’s comesback vehicle Swaran Ghar, set in Chandigarh, captures the loneliness of ageing parents abandoned by their children

Sheetal

Colors’ new family drama Swaran Ghar is set in Chandigarh, produced by actors-turned-producers Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey. The story chronicles the lives of Swaran (played by Sangita Ghosh) and her husband Kanwaljeet (played by Ronit Bose Roy), who are shattered after they are abandoned by their children.

The show will premiere on February 28 at 8:30 pm and air every Monday to Friday. With Ronit Bose Roy, Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Chaudhary in the lead roles, the producers hope to create the magic as they did earlier with their debut venture, Udaariyan.

Ronit Bose Roy makes a comeback with Swaran Ghar. He says, “Television became repetitive and that’s why I set out in the search of greener pastures in 2015. I am not making a comeback because television has changed. The idea and the role I was offered was too interesting to give up. I admit that I am doing it for my own selfish reasons. The concept is fresh and so are the producers—young and dynamic. They are actors themselves. So, they are passionate about this story.”

He considers the character of Mr Bajaj from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and KD Pathak from Adaalat as iconic. Will this new role offer some look goals for the audience? He jokes, “Gone are the days when that salt and pepper look was fixed for me. Now, I keep it real. Everything happened too fast. In the first three days I heard the script, said yes, finalised the payment and on the fourth day I was on the sets. So, we kept it all real. I had all these suits ready but soon I felt suits would not go with my character’s vibe.”

About shooting in Chandigarh, the actor says, “I have close to 14-16 days of shooting left in the city after which I will go back to Mumbai and complete my pending projects. And about my role I can’t disclose much because there’s a big secret attached to it.”

Distancing from social media

Sangita Ghosh, who is playing Swaran, says, “Swaran’s character is very close to my heart as after a long time I am essaying such a powerful role. She is a devoted mother, wife and a strong individual. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting for the show in Chandigarh and working with talented actors like Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.”

All set for this long-time commitment, the actress says she has maintained a healthy distance from social media. She adds, “I reserve my energy for my family and my sleep and spa treatments. And staying away from social media helps me achieve it.”

Punjab angle

Ravi Dubey, actor and producer says, “Our intention is to tell a great story. Both our shows were set in Punjab. Wherever you focus the camera in Punjab, the aesthetics that it captures, always add to the creative integrity of the show. The title of the show is significant as it is derived from Sargun’s grandmother’s name, Swaran Bedi. The idea is to create a society where we find time for each other, talk more and become better children and parents.”