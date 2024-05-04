Rosamund Pike joins the cast of ‘Now You See Me 3’

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. The Saltburn star is among a number of newcomers to the series, following Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all returning for the third installment, which will be directed by Ruben Fleischer of Venom fame.
The franchise, which followed the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians known for their heist skills, started with the 2013 film Now You See Me, directed by Louis Leterrier. A sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, was released in 2016. Fleischer will direct the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canadian Police release photos of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Nijjar’s killers; say more involved in case
The three are believed by investigators to be members of an ...
What led to Canada's arrests over killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Nijjar was killed in the province of British Columbia in Jun...
Canadian Sikh politician Jagmeet Singh alleges India hand in Nijjar killing despite police not giving any such proof
After the Canadian Police announced the arrest of three accu...
Lok Sabha election: AAP campaign song gets Election Commission approval after modifications
The campaign song, ‘Jail ka jawab vote se denge’, was releas...
Cruelty against woman: Supreme Court asks Centre to consider changes in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
A Bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra quas...