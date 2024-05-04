Rosamund Pike joins the cast of ‘Now You See Me 3’

PTI

Hollywood star Rosamund Pike has joined the cast of the third instalment of the Now You See Me franchise. The Saltburn star is among a number of newcomers to the series, following Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Ariana Greenblatt.

Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, and Morgan Freeman are all returning for the third installment, which will be directed by Ruben Fleischer of Venom fame.

The franchise, which followed the Four Horsemen, a group of magicians known for their heist skills, started with the 2013 film Now You See Me, directed by Louis Leterrier. A sequel, directed by Jon M Chu, was released in 2016. Fleischer will direct the movie from a script by Eric Warren Singer, Seth Grahame-Smith and Mike Lesslie.