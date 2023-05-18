Roshan Kapoor plays Mahir in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor talks about his journey

How has your journey in the industry been so far?

I have loved acting since childhood, and my father also wanted me to become an actor. Govinda ji is my inspiration. I did theatre for four years. I did a play called Sardar Udham Singh as the lead. After that, I gave auditions, but I wasn’t getting the roles that I wanted. After struggling for a while, I did TV commercials, and later, I got a call for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

What is your role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2?

It’s a funny character. It’s an important character and requires a lot of screen presence. My character’s name is Mahir, who is humble and not worldly-wise. He loves to eat.

What kind of roles are you looking for?

I would like to explore some challenging roles. I’d love to portray negative and dark roles as well.

How did you prepare for your role?

I did not use my normal voice. I used to either keep a high pitch or low, and my body language was funny. You need to be unique to stand out. It was difficult at first, but I learnt a lot.

You have gained weight for the role; do you think one’s physical appearance has much to do with comedy?

For my role, I gained a lot of weight. I ate everything that I could to gain weight. I thought the character should look the way it has been written.

Do you want to do more comic roles?

I would want to play the lead character, but if I got to play a prominent character, I would take it up, which can be negative too. In the future, I would love to do Bigg Boss, as it would be a different experience altogether. I am a versatile actor; I have done theatre, and I can play any character. I hope to get something good and challenging in the near future.