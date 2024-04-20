Rrahul Sudhir is essaying a dual role in Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi. He plays Yug, a spy, and he conceals his real identity as Arya’s childhood friend Eklavya. He says, “Embodying the intrigue of a spy as Yug and essaying the warmth of a best friend as Eklavya has been an exhilarating challenge for me. It has helped me come out of the grey character image that I have established with my previous roles. Stepping into the shoes of a spy demands meticulous attention to detail, a constant dance between deception and truth, and an unwavering determination to protect what’s right. On one hand, Yug is doing his duty as a spy, revealing all of Satya’s wrongdoings and on the other, he is trying to be a good friend to Arya as Eklavya, by helping her.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Analysts say North Korea's large-sized artillery rockets blu...
Iran vows 'harsher' response should Israel 'make another mistake'
Says Israeli attack on Iran's diplomatic premises constitute...
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...