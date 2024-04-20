Rrahul Sudhir is essaying a dual role in Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi. He plays Yug, a spy, and he conceals his real identity as Arya’s childhood friend Eklavya. He says, “Embodying the intrigue of a spy as Yug and essaying the warmth of a best friend as Eklavya has been an exhilarating challenge for me. It has helped me come out of the grey character image that I have established with my previous roles. Stepping into the shoes of a spy demands meticulous attention to detail, a constant dance between deception and truth, and an unwavering determination to protect what’s right. On one hand, Yug is doing his duty as a spy, revealing all of Satya’s wrongdoings and on the other, he is trying to be a good friend to Arya as Eklavya, by helping her.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.