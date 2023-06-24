Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla all set to spread love with 'Sanam aa gaya'

ANI

Mumbai, June 24

Star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla is all set to come up with a love song titled 'Sanam Aa Gaya'.

The pair will showcase their chemistry in the track which is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben. Kunaal Vermaa has composed it.

On Saturday, Abhinav took to Instagram and shared the song's poster.

The poster shows Abhinav and Rubina embracing love by holding each other.

"DRJ Records and Raj Jaiswal Presents Payal Dev's 'Sanam Aa Gaya', in the voice of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev. The song is beautifully composed by Payal Dev written by Kunaal Vermaa and programmed, arranged & designed by Aditya Dev. Featuring, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Directed By Charit Desai. Releasing on 27th June only on @drjrecords Official YouTube Channel.Stay Tuned," Abhinav captioned the post.

The update has left fans excited.

"Wow...can't wait for the song," a social media user commented.

"Rubinav rocks," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Abhinav recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary.

In an Instagram post, Abhinav attributed the successful five years of their marriage to the blessings of Mahadev.

He wrote, "With the blessings of Mahadev its 5 years ! Same trek where i had planned on proposing her! #churdhar @rubinadilaik together, stronger, fitter & younger ! Oh BTW thats sunscreen on my beard."

Abhinav and Rubina became the talk of the town with their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'. The two had revealed on the show that they were on the verge of getting a divorce when they decided to give their relationship a chance and entered the 14th season of 'Bigg Boss'.Their innings on the show helped them resolve their differences and they later came out as a happily married couple.

