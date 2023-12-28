Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla drop first picture of twin girls, reveal their names

Finally, new parents in town Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla officially announced that they are blessed with twins. On the one-month birthday of her daughter, she treated fans with the first picture and revealed the names.
On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, Rubina took to her Instagram and posted a series of pictures to share the exciting news with her fans.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today... Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels.” The actor named her beautiful daughters — Jeeva and Edhaa. The pictures showed a glimpse of puja held to mark the one-month birthday of girls.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...