Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveal names of twin daughters as they turn a month old

PTI

Mumbai, December 27

Popular TV actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday announced the names of their twin baby daughters, who were born on November 27.

On the festive occasion of Gurpurab, Dilaik, 36, and Shukla, 41, shared they have been blessed with twin baby daughters.

“Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels,” they said in an Instagram post.

Dilaik and Shukla announced their pregnancy in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

