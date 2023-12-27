Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla reveal names of twin daughters as they turn a month old

Mumbai, December 27
Popular TV actor-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on Wednesday announced the names of their twin baby daughters, who were born on November 27.
On the festive occasion of Gurpurab, Dilaik, 36, and Shukla, 41, shared they have been blessed with twin baby daughters.
View this post on Instagram
“Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old today… Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab! Send in your wishes for our angels,” they said in an Instagram post.
Dilaik and Shukla announced their pregnancy in September. The couple tied the knot in 2018.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Have full faith that Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, Rajnath Singh says in Rajouri
Says mistakes that hurt countrymen should not happen
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
Police have increased security in the national capital after...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Alleges that the state has been facing discrimination
IOA forms 3-member ad hoc committee to run affairs of suspended Wrestling Federation of India
The IOA said that the newly-elected president and officials ...