Rubina Dilaik misses the bus Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

This weekend, Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi introduced Ticket to Finale, keeping the viewers hooked on the edge of their seats.

As the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is coming closer to the grand finale, the competition is getting fierce. They are all set to pull up their socks for the Ticket to Finale week and make a direct entry to the grand finale of this season.

While every contestant brace themselves for the big challenge, boss lady Rubina Dilaik misses her chance as she is unwell. At the end of the Ticket To Finale week, only two contestants will compete against each other, and the viewers will witness their first finalist of this season.