Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Fakih gear up to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi’s new season promises to take the contestants on a journey to conquer their fears. And, joining the list of contestants are television actresses Ruhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Faikh.

Excited about joining a reality show for the first time, Anjum says, “Joining the cast of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been an exhilarating experience, and I am thrilled to step out of my comfort zone to explore the world of reality television. The challenges on the show are intense, but I have confidence in my strengths. I am ready to face my fears head-on and make the most of this incredible opportunity.”

Ruhi Chaturvedi adds, “I have always been a fan of adventure sports, but I never got the chance to try them out. When the opportunity to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 came my way, I knew I had to take it up. The show’s challenges are known to be nerve-wracking, and I’m excited to take them head-on. It’s going to be a journey of a lifetime, and I will give it my all. No matter how difficult the task, I’m determined to make it a memorable experience.”