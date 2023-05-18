Ruhi Chaturvedi feels homesick

Ruhi Chaturvedi will be a part of the upcoming season of Colors’ Khatron Ke Khiladi. She opens up about the challenges of staying away from home for a prolonged period and feeling homesick. The actress, who has never been away from her husband, Shivendraa Saainiyol, after marriage, admits that the thought of being all by herself for the show is daunting.

She said, “I am missing my husband and home terribly. Any challenge seems tougher when you are away from your loved ones. But I am trying to stay positive and focused on the task at hand. Before leaving for the show, I spent quality time with my family and friends, who are all huge fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Their support and advice are invaluable.”