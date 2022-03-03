Watch: Rula Deti Hai might leave TejRan fans in tears while they still admire Bigg Boss 15 popular couple's chemistry

Chandigarh, March 3
Bigg Boss 15’s favourite couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, whose relationship has been the talk of the town since the show aired, have released their new music video Rula Deti Hai. It is their first project together and it’s backed by Desi Music Factory.
Unlike their relationship in real life, the song is about break up and separation. Shot in Goa, the song shows a sad, rather unhappy Karan. He is heartbroken since his breakup and drowns himself in alcohol. There are visuals of an emotional Karan who keeps remembering his time with ladylove Tejasswi.
The lyrics of Rula Deti Hai are penned by Rana Sotal while it is composed by Rajat Nagpal, and singer Yaseer Desai has given vocals to it.
Enjoy the song here:
Fans are all praise for the song and can’t get over the couple’s sizzling chemistry. And the song is expected to be a rage among TejRan fans.
Kundrra share the song on social media and wrote, “#Ruladetihai is always gonna be a very very special song to me & so close to our hearts I really want you guys to watch it, feel the emotions & we will be waiting for all your feedback Thank you for all the love, beyond grateful and blessed ”
Here's Karan's post:
View this post on Instagram
Since their stint on Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash, who won the song, has bagged the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra, who was among the top five finalists, will be seen as jailer in Kangana Ranaut’s reality show ‘Lock Upp’, an Ekta Kapoor production.
