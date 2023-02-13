 Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Sidharth-Kiara at their reception : The Tribune India

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Sidharth-Kiara at their reception

Sidharth, Kiara's reception was a star-studded affair

Rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur pose with Sidharth-Kiara at their reception

Manish Malhotra shares pictures from Sidharth-Kiara's reception. Instagram/manishmalhotra05



ANI

Mumbai, February 13

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, with several Bollywood celebrities marking their presence.

Photos and videos from the grand reception are all over the social media currently.

In one such picture, rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday could be seen posing together.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, on Monday, took to his Instagram and shared a group picture on his stories which he captioned, "Fun fabulous night." 

A screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram Stories.

In the viral picture, Aditya and Ananya could be seen posing with Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra.

Apart from them, the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and many others in attended the reception.

Few months back, actor Kriti Sanon hosted a Diwali party where Aditya and Ananya marked their presence.

One of the pictures of Aditya and Ananya from the party went viral and their dating rumours had since spread on the internet like wildfire.

The image was originally shared by Neha Dhupia on Instagram Story. In the picture, Neha posed with her husband Angad Bedi and host Kriti. The trio was clicking a selfie but it was Ananya and Aditya in the background that caught eagle-eyed fans' attention.

In the image, the rumoured couple looked busy in their conversation as they unknowingly get clicked in the background.

Also, both of them recently jetted off to Qatar to to attend the FIFA World cup semi-finals along with actors Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Shanaya Kapoor.

The duo has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Aditya, on the other hand, will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller series 'The Night Manager' alongside Anil Kapoor.

The series is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from February 17, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino'.

#aditya roy kapur #ananya panday #kiara advani #manish malhotra #sidharth malhotra

