'Run Lola Run' actress Franka Potente has a message for Taapsee's 'Looop Lapeta'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 6

Hollywood actress Franka Potente is excited about ‘Loop Lapteta’ the Hindi remake of her breakthrough movie ‘Run Lola Run’. Franka recorded a video message for Taapsee and the team of ‘Loop Lapeta’. Franka says, “Hi guys, this is Franka. I think it is so exciting that you are shooting a remake of 'Run Lola Run' after all these years. I'm honoured. I think it's very cool. I just wanted to wish you good luck.”

In the video, the German actress has a special message for ‘Loop Lapeta’s lead Taapsee. Franka added, “Good luck to Taapsee. I'm sure you will be amazing and I can't wait to see the film."

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Taapsee captioned it: "This makes it special looooooop number of times ! Thank you, Franka! It's launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts."

'Run Lola Run' is a 1998 German experimental thriller. It follows a woman named Lola (played by Franka) who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutschmarks in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend Manni.

Released on Netflix, 'Looop Lapeta' is directed by Aakash Bhatia, also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.