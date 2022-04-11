Runway 34 trailer two: Ajay Devgn does it all to avoid a crash, but his conduct leaves you wondering if he is the saviour or culprit

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 11

One look at the trailer and you know this choppy journey of pilot Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, has lot to intrigue and engage its viewers. Based on true events, it is a story of a plane mishap but it’s much more than that.

The second trailer of the movie was released on Monday in Delhi. Directed by Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh plays his co-pilot and Amitabh Bachchan plays an investigating office who has taken upon himself to unravel why Vikrant Khanna choose ‘runway 34’.

The first trailer was about larger-than-life canvas and striking visuals. It also gave viewers a sneak-peek into the face-off between the giants—Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay.

In this new trailer we see, how a flight lands into a storm due to bad weather and tribulations, and ends up changing the course of its pilot’s life. Ajay Devgn does it all to avoid a crash, save his passengers and in the process takes decisions that leave the control room and authorities suspicious of his conduct.

Whether the flight lands or crash, it would be seen in the climax but the proceedings of the investigation showcase deeper emotions of the pilot, his co-pilot (Rakul Preet Singh) and how they deal with the life-changing episode.

Watch the trailer here:

Inspired by true events, Ajay Devgn is in dilemma—whether he should have done what he did or not. The only saviour for passengers 35,000 feet above ground, his actions reflect his sense of responsibility and his intentions. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Adhira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh.

Ajay Devgn, who is excited to take cinegoers on a choppy journey with passengers and crew’s lives hanging in balance. Talking about this second trailer, he shares, “Runway 34 is my third directorial and it’s extremely close to my heart. I thank you for your encouraging reactions to the first trailer. The second trailer is being launched today because it has something more direct to say by way of messaging, especially about Captain Vikrant Khanna. I’m playing a grey character, who’s a rule breaker. Yet, at the same time, I am all heart and I value relationships. I’m hoping you will give this trailer and Runway 34 lots of love and appreciation.’’

Runway 34 releases on April 29.