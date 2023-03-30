Rupali Ganguly hints at AneriVajani’s return to ‘Anupamaa’

One of the characters in the show Anupamaa, Mukku, played by Aneri Vajani, is likely to make a return. Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly has hinted at the same. Mukku is lead actor Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj’s sister. Earlier, Mukku was sent off to US, ending her role, but now the makers are likely to introduce a new plot.

Recently, Rupali wished her former co-star Aneri Vajani on her birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Mukkudi and Bebli together. Happy birthday my little bird @vajanianeri …May you get all that you have wished for...”