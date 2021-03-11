Rupali Ganguly ties rakhi to Akshay Kumar

Film: Raksha Bandhan

Producers: Aanand L Rai, Alka Hiranandanai and

ZEE Studios

Director: Aanand L Rai

From the makers of the blockbuster hit franchise, Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, comes Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan and it has already created quite a stir!

Raksha Bandhan is set against the backdrop of Chandni Chowk. Starring Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay Kumar, the film introduces Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth. Raksha Bandhan also features Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa and Abhilash Thapliyal.

Film: Laal Singh Chadha

Producers: Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, Viacom18 Studios

Director: Advait Chandan

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film, Forrest Gump, which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni. Aamir Khan has already unveiled the film’s trailer which took viewers on a joyride of emotions. The almost 3-minute-long trailer gave a glimpse into the fascinating and innocent world of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film’s protagonist. —Dharam Pal