Rushad Rana talks about his character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang

IANS

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who was most recently seen in the second season of the historical fiction streaming show Taj, shared that he didn't find his cult classic black comedy Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro funny while he was filming it.

Talking about why Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro sequel is doomed, the senior actor said: "That was a time I believed deeply in the method, believability and logic. I found many situations in the film ludicrous and I didn't find anything funny while shooting that film. And maybe that's why it is funny because none of us were laughing at ourselves while performing it. I realised I was mistaken and I was being unreasonable, I should have tried to get on director Kundan Shah's wavelength instead of trying to get the film on mine." He added, "After the age of 50, I've started getting more interesting parts than I got as a young man. Some really challenging parts I've received in the second phase of my career.”