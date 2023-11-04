Russell Brand accused of sexual assault on ‘Arthur' film set

Los Angeles, November 4
Actor-comedian Russell Brand, who was accused of four sexual assault allegations earlier this year, was hit with another lawsuit by a woman alleging that in 2010, he exposed himself to her on the set of 'Arthur' before sexually assaulting her in a bathroom.
In an affidavit filed on Friday and obtained by Insider, 'Jane Doe' requested a New York judge for anonymity, and stated she feared being blacklisted and retaliation, reports rollingstone.com.
The woman claimed that Brand “previously used his social media platform to rally his fan base to support him in the face of current accusations.”
Doe alleged the assault occurred on July 7, 2010 when she was an extra on the set of 'Arthur'.
In the filing, she claims that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelt of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before he exposed his penis “in full view of the cast and crew.”
That same day, as per the document, Brand allegedly followed Doe into a bathroom and assaulted her while a “member of the production crew guarded the door from the outside.”
Other defendants in the lawsuit include Warner Brothers, MBST Entertainment, Bender Spink, and Langley Park Pictures.
The request was brought under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which opened a yearlong window opening on November 24 that allows victims to sue their abusers as well as the institutions that protected sexual predators.
Brand has denied the allegations. His UK publisher Pan Macmillan's Bluebird halted the publication of any future releases from the actor following investigations into the allegations.
