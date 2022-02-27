Russian producer blasts 'tragic mistake'

Two-time Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who lives and works in Russia, has said he felt “unbearably ashamed” and “incredibly, deeply sad” when his son called from Kiev on Thursday with the news that the Russian invasion of Ukraine had begun. Rodnyansky, who was born in Kiev, said in an email interview: “Of course, I realised before that the situation might go this way, but I still couldn’t believe that missiles are exploding in Kiev.’ The producer of the Golden Globe winner ‘Leviathan’ and Cesar award-winner ‘Loveless’ said: “I couldn’t imagine that Kiev, my native town, where my relatives, friends and colleagues live, where my parents and grandparents are buried, will be struck by missiles of the country where I have been living and working for the last 20 years, together with my family.” —IANS
