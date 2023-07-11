Ryan Gosling flaunts his musical talent in new 'Barbie' trailer, shares how his daughters inspired him to take on the role

Los Angeles, July 11
Actor Ryan Gosling shows off his musical talent in a new trailer for the movie 'Barbie' as he sings a moving song called 'I'm Just Ken', reports dailymail.co.uk.
The actor, 42, is seen as his character Ken in the clip as he sings about living in the shadow of Barbie (Margot Robbie).
"Doesn't seem to matter what I do, I'm always number two," he warbles while appearing emotional.
"No one knows how hard I've tried, oh I have feelings that I can't explain, driving me insane.
"All my life I've been so polite, cause I'm just Ken. Anywhere else I'd be a 10. Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"
The lyrics continue: "I'm just Ken. Where I see love she sees a friend. What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan. And fight for me?"
"I'm just Ken, I am enough. And I'm great at doing stuff. So hey check me out, yeah I'm just Ken. Baby I'm just Ken," dailymail.co.uk reported.
Ryan has earlier spoken out on the troubles Ken faced living as second fiddle to Barbie.
He had previously said to GQ: "If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."
He added: "Nobody plays with Ken, man. They never played with Ken. He's an accessory and not even one of the cool ones."
Watch the trailer:
View this post on Instagram
It was Ryan's daughters' (Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, seven) disrespect for their Ken dolls that prompted him to take on the role in the Greta Gerwig directed and co-written movie.
He told GQ: "I walk out in the backyard and, do you know where I found Ken, Jimmy?
"He was face down in the mud next to a squished lemon."
Taking a picture of the scene and sending it to Greta as his acceptance, he wrote: "I shall be your Ken, for this story must be told."
The film has been described as "perfection", with one critic even calling for Ryan to get an Oscar nomination, writes Daily Mail.
In the movie, which releases on July 21, Margot's Barbie is seen having fun with Ryan's Ken in a hyper-real Barbie-inspired world - dubbed 'Barbieland' - where there are many iterations of the iconic dolls in existence.
The movie plays on the quirky premise of what the Mattel dolls would get up to if left to their own devices.
