Ryan Reynolds comments on Free Guy sequel leaves everyone doubtful

ANI

Washington, March 5

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has cast doubt on the long-hoped sequel for his 2021 action comedy film 'Free Guy' which proved to be a success upon release.

According to Variety, an American media company, Reynolds appeared in conversation with his 'Deadpool 2' co-star Rob Delaney at the four-day Just For Laughs comedy festival. The actor was asked whether he was planning a sequel to any of the films he has produced, which include 'Free Guy'.

"There is the potential to do a sequel to 'Free Guy,' which would be fun... I would love it. But also like, does everything fucking have to be a sequel? I don't know. Sometimes it's OK to just do a movie and have it kick ass and then everyone go home," Reynolds replied.

"So you know, there's a bit of a push and pull there, resisting the urge to just immediately say, 'Ohh, doing a sequel will validate the first one'. No, the first movie validates the first one and then you can leave it at that. So I don't know, we're still talking about it," Reynolds continued, reported Variety.

During the wide-ranging talk, Reynolds' role in the widely panned 2011 film 'Green Lantern' inevitably came up and the actor said that it suffered from "Too much time, too much money." "There was just too many people spending too much money and when there was a problem rather than say, 'Okay, let's stop spending on special effects and let's think about character. How do we replace this big spectacle thing - that isn't working at all - with something that's character based?' and that just never - the thinking was never there to do that," he explained, as per Variety.

#Ryan Reynold