Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike

ANI
Washington DC, July 15
The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's much-awaited film ˜Deadpool 3' has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.
Sources confirmed the pause with Deadline, a US-based media outlet.
The Marvel pic is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike. The news came just a few days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories. In the picture, Ryan could be seen walking alongside a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow.
Jackman joins the ˜Deadpool' franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from 'X-Men' to 'Logan'. The first look emerged on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra after playing the character in 2003's ˜Daredevil'.
Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel. Plot details remain under wraps, as per Deadline.
'Deadpool 3' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.
The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka
Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...