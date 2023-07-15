 Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike : The Tribune India

  Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool 3' production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike

'Deadpool 3' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s ‘Deadpool 3’ production halted amid SAG AFTRA strike

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman in a still from Deadpool 3. ANI



ANI

Washington DC, July 15

The production of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's much-awaited film ˜Deadpool 3' has been halted amid the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Sources confirmed the pause with Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

The Marvel pic is the biggest project to date to be halted by the strike. The news came just a few days after Ryan and Hugh dropped the first look from the film as Deadpool and Wolverine on their Instagram stories. In the picture, Ryan could be seen walking alongside a super-suited Wolverine in black and yellow.

Jackman joins the ˜Deadpool' franchise after portraying the adamantium-clawed mutant in nine films from 2000 to 2017, spanning from 'X-Men' to 'Logan'. The first look emerged on the heels of news that Jennifer Garner will likewise make a Marvel return as Elektra after playing the character in 2003's ˜Daredevil'.

Shawn Levy is directing and producing the Marvel threequel. Plot details remain under wraps, as per Deadline.

'Deadpool 3' is all set to hit the theatres on May 3, 2024.

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than $780 million at the global box office. 

