Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Hye-ri part ways after seven-year relationship

PTI

New Delhi, November 13

"Reply 1988" co-stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri are no longer in a relationship, the actors' respective agencies have confirmed.

Ryu, 37, and Lee, 29, started dating in late 2016 after featuring on the popular 2015 K-drama "Reply 1988".

On Monday, Korean news agency News1 reported that the actors recently ended their seven-year relationship.

In response to the report, Ryu's agency C-JeS Studios and Lee's agency Creative Group ING both confirmed, "It is true that they broke up".

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, the actors went public with their relationship in August 2017.